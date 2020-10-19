Trial begins for alleged 'NorCal Rapist' Roy Charles Waller

After almost 30 years, survivors of the assaults in six California counties may get justice.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Almost 30 years after the attacks began, the trial for the alleged 'NorCal Rapist,' Roy Charles Waller, 60, begins Monday, Oct. 19 in Sacramento.

Between 1991 and 2006, Waller allegedly broke into dozens of homes late at night or forced victims to withdraw money from ATMs, often sexually assaulting victims.

Crimes linked to the NorCal Rapist closely resembled those of the Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, with assaults occurring to a reported 10 victims in six California counties: Sacramento, Yolo, Butte, Contra Costa, Sonoma and Solano.

After years of no leads on the case, authorities were able to link DNA evidence directly to Waller with help from genetic genealogy and GED Match.

Waller was arrested at age 58 in Berkeley on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 27 years after the first reported rape. He was an employee at the University of California, Berkeley at the time.

Different from DeAngelo in one aspect, Waller has previously pleaded not guilty and is now moving forward with a trial by jury.

In addition to charges filed in 2018 -- which included 12 counts of forcible sexual assault -- in March 2019, Sacramento County prosecutors filed new charges against Waller, alleging one additional rape and the kidnapping of two victims in Davis, Calif. in 1997.