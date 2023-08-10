x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

No injuries reported in North Highlands building fire

The roof has collapsed several times due to previous fires.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No injuries have been reported after a building fire in North Highlands Monday.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. along Auburn Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire district said the building had previously burned in relation to activity by unhoused people. The roof has collapsed several times and the building isn't safe to enter because of instability. 

Crews fought the fire from the exterior. It's not clear what started this fire.

Credit: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Modesto woman goes big in celebrating Halloween

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out