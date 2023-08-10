No injuries reported in North Highlands building fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No injuries have been reported after a building fire in North Highlands Monday.
The fire started around 1:30 a.m. along Auburn Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire district said the building had previously burned in relation to activity by unhoused people. The roof has collapsed several times and the building isn't safe to enter because of instability.
Crews fought the fire from the exterior. It's not clear what started this fire.
