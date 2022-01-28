Arrest made in burglary that left a North Highlands homeowner dead

Kailin Deshai Jackson Harris was arrested Thursday in the crime that took place on Jan. 17. Harris is being held without bail on murder charges.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says it made an arrest Thursday in the killing of a North Highlands homeowner during a burglary earlier this month.

Deputies arrested Kailin Deshai Jackson Harris Thursday at a home in North Sacramento. Deputies said he's being held without bail on murder charges.

Deputies are accusing the 24-year-old in the January 17 shooting death of 62-year-old Gennadiy lvanovich Mironov.

According to deputies, the shooting took place at the 4100 block of Greenlawn Way in North Highlands.

Once deputies arrived, they say they learned that a man on a bike had been burglarizing nearby homes in the area overnight.

At the time of the shooting, deputies said someone had gone into the backyard of the Mironov's residence that has a detached structure with a gun safe inside.

They believe the burglar was inside the building and likely gained access to the guns from the safe, according to Sergeant Rodney Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Mironov confronted the burglar and was shot multiple times in the upper body and transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

SCSO did not release any new information other than the arrest and identity of Harris.

