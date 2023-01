The crash happened near Garfield Avenue and Spruce Avenue.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One person was critically injured Friday in a two-car crash in North Highlands.

The crash happened near Garfield Avenue and Spruce Avenue. One person was trapped and extricated by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. They were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

There is no information on the events leading up to the crash.

