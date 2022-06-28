x
11 people displaced after North Highlands house fire

Eleven people who are family and extended family were displaced because of the fire, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire Tuesday morning in North Highlands.

Eleven people who are family and extended family were displaced because of the fire, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The family will be working with the American Red Cross while displaced. No injuries have been reported.

“This fire could’ve been much worse for this large family, and the neighbor's home,” Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District tweeted. “Please ensure your family has a fire evacuation plan, including a meeting place for accountability, and check your smoke detectors for proper operation.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation

   

