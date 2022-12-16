No injuries reported in house fire in North Highlands

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out at a home in North Highlands on Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
The fire happened on Meghan Way around 5:30 a.m. and was knocked down shortly after it started. There is significant damage to the back of the house, according to the fire district. A family of five, including an 8-month-old, was able to get out of the home and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
