x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

No injuries reported in house fire in North Highlands

The fire happened on Meghan Way around 5:30 a.m. and was knocked down shortly after it started.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out at a home in North Highlands on Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The fire happened on Meghan Way around 5:30 a.m. and was knocked down shortly after it started. There is significant damage to the back of the house, according to the fire district. A family of five, including an 8-month-old, was able to get out of the home and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Credit: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building in West Sacramento

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out