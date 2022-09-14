Person taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bus in North Highlands on Wednesday.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said crews responded to a person who was hit by a bus on Orange Grove Avenue. The person was removed from under the bus and taken to the hospital. There is no update on the person's condition or the events that let up to the crash.
California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
