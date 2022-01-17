Suspected burglar shoots homeowner with guns from their own safe

According to Sacramento County Sheriff, a man who lived in the house confronted the burglar and was shot twice in the upper body and transported to a local hospital.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — According to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, there was a shooting that happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning at the 4100 block of Greenlawn Way in North Highlands.

Once deputies arrived, they learned that a man on a bike had been burglarizing nearby homes in the area overnight.

The suspected burglar had gone into the backyard of the caller's residence that has a detached structure with a gun safe inside. The suspected burglar was inside the building and gained access to the guns from the safe.

A man who lived in the house confronted the burglar and was shot twice in the upper body and transported to a local hospital.

Sacramento Sheriff's Office told ABC10 the "prognosis is grim."

The suspected burglar left the scene. The Sacramento County Sheriff's office is looking at surveillance camera footage and investigating the shooting.

Sergeant Rodney Grassman with Sacramento Sheriff's Office thinks this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with more information can call Sacramento County Sheriff's non-emergency line at (916) 874-5115.

