Man found shot to death in North Highlands home

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post multiple people called to report the shooting.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, California — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a North Highlands' parking lot. 

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, multiple people called to report gunshots and someone being shot around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the area of Galbrath Drive and Walerga Road. One caller reported the victim was shot in a parking lot while another called reported the victim was shot inside a home. 

When sheriff's deputies arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his "upper body." He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later. 

The sheriff's office has not yet released the identity of the victim, nor any information about a possible suspect. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115.

