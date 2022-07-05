x
Sacramento

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office investigates double shooting after possible road rage incident

Law enforcement officials say the shooting stemmed from a possible road rage incident on Watt Avenue, near a Walmart.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say two people are recovering after being shot on Watt Avenue in North Highlands just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say they found the two victims after being called out by the fire department to the scene at a Walmart parking lot. The two were taken to an area hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office says. 

According to officials, the victims were talking to first responders as they were taken to the hospital. Authorities believe the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident on Watt Avenue.

No suspects have been arrested in the double shooting.

