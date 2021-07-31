Hazmat crew help put out fire at North Highlands storage facility

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A fire at a North Highlands storage facility has been extinguished, but not before destroying multiple units.
According to a spokesperson with Sacramento Metro Fire, a storage facility along Industry Drive in North Highlands caught fire just before 6 a.m. Saturday, July 31. Fire crews had to coordinate firefighting efforts and cleanup with Sacramento County Environmental Management due to hazardous materials inside one of the storage units.
A total of 10 units were destroyed in the blaze.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
