Hazmat crew help put out fire at North Highlands storage facility

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A fire at a North Highlands storage facility has been extinguished, but not before destroying multiple units.

According to a spokesperson with Sacramento Metro Fire, a storage facility along Industry Drive in North Highlands caught fire just before 6 a.m. Saturday, July 31. Fire crews had to coordinate firefighting efforts and cleanup with Sacramento County Environmental Management due to hazardous materials inside one of the storage units.

A total of 10 units were destroyed in the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A storage unit fire damage 10 units on #IndustryDr this morning along Interstate 80 in #NorthHighlands. #MetroFire remains o/s completing mopup and coordinating with County EMD for #hazmat cleanup. No injuries are reported and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/B133COuRDn — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 31, 2021

