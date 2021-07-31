x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Hazmat crew help put out fire at North Highlands storage facility

A total of 10 units were destroyed in the blaze.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A fire at a North Highlands storage facility has been extinguished, but not before destroying multiple units. 

According to a spokesperson with Sacramento Metro Fire, a storage facility along Industry Drive in North Highlands caught fire just before 6 a.m. Saturday, July 31. Fire crews had to coordinate firefighting efforts and cleanup with Sacramento County Environmental Management due to hazardous materials inside one of the storage units. 

A total of 10 units were destroyed in the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

READ MORE FROM ABC10: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

Watch more from ABC10

Crews continue searching Sacramento River for teen who drowned saving brother's life