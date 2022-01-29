Three people taken to the hospital following crash in North Sacramento, police say

Sacramento police said on social media that the crash is near the area of Lexington Street and El Camino Avenue in North Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police said southbound Lexington Street where it connects with El Camino Avenue is closed following a "serious injury" crash.

Police notified the public of the crash just before 6 p.m. Saturday on Twitter.

According to law enforcement, three people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles. One of those vehicles, a Sacramento animal control vehicle.

Police said the driver of that vehicle "sustained minor injuries," while the conditions of the other two involved is unknown at this time.

Police are asking drivers and those in the area to use caution.

🚨Traffic Advisory: Southbound Lexington/El Camino Ave.- the street is closed & traffic lights are on flash in all directions. SPD is on scene investigating a serious injury accident.



This thread will be updated as information is available. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/aXG3r4oBTC — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 30, 2022

Police didn't say how long the street will be closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.