81-year-old man dead after car drove onto sidewalk in North Sacramento neighborhood, CHP says

The driver of the car was suspected to be under influence of drugs, CHP said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Friday morning car crash resulted in the death of an 81-year-old Sacramento man walking his bike in North Sacramento.

North Sacramento California Highway Patrol said in a press release that, at around 9:18 a.m., an elderly man was walking his bike on the sidewalk of Bainbridge Drive heading toward Walerga Road. A driver, also a Sacramento man, 31, was also going toward Walerga Road on Bainbridge Drive when he allegedly drove up on the sidewalk, hitting the bike walker.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene, CHP said. He was later arrested as police suspected he had been driving under the influence of drugs. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Following the collision, the second lane of Walerga Road heading north toward Antelope Road was closed for about two hours as CHP investigated.

Anyone who saw the incident or can provide more details can call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at (916) 348-2300 or by cell phone at (916) 798-0975.

