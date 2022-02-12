Woman dies after being stabbed in North Sacramento, police say

The Sacramento Police Department said a woman has died after she was found stabbed Saturday afternoon in North Sacramento.

Police said around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to the 3200 block of Norwood Avenue for a report of an assault. Once on scene, officers found a woman with stab wounds. Police said she was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Right now, police said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested nor did they release suspect information.