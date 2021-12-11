1 person hurt in north Sacramento fire that takes the life of a dog, fire official say

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire started in two apartments on the second story in north Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was hurt and taken to the hospital following a fire at an apartment building on Rio Linda Boulevard in north Sacramento.

Captain Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department said the person had minor injuries, but he didn't specify the extent of the injuries. Wade added this was the only injury related to this incident.

He also added the fire started in two apartment units on the second story, a family was able to get out safely, but Wade said a dog died. He also said there was damage to a third unit.

30 firefighters were on scene, and according to SFD on Twitter, just before 6:30 a.m. the fire was put out.

Wade said the cause of the fire in unknown and the incident is under investigation.

Incident info: Structure fire 2700 Block of Rio Linda Blvd. Two-Story apartment building with fire on the second floor. pic.twitter.com/SwpM8nj3Dn — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) December 11, 2021

