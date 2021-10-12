x
Sacramento

Northern California cities are offering sandbags ahead of forecasted rainstorm

Business owners, as well as residents, can pick up sandbags at certain location in cities providing them free of charge.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Pacific storm cycle forecasted for Dec. 12 is expected to bring most of Northern California several inches of rain and even more snow — prompting many cities to offer sandbags in anticipation of the storm.

Local cities providing sandbags to residents and business owners include:

Citrus Heights

Proof of residency will be required to pick up sandbags Monday through Friday at City Hall on 6360 Fountain Square Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Self-serving of sand for the bags will also be at City Hall, along with C-Bar-C Park on 8275 Oak Ave.

Fairfield

City officials announced on Friday people can pick up sandbags from 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Fairfield's Public Works Corp. Yard on 420 Gregory St. There is a 10-bag limit, and the Corp. Yard is closed every other Friday and weekends.

People can bring their shovels and pack sand into the bags at two self-serve locations; Cordelia Road & Pittman Road and Allan Witt Park along Woolner Avenue.

Nevada County

Four locations within the county will be hosting free sand and sandbags self-serve pick ups. They include:

  • California State Route 49 and East Broad St. near Nevada County Warehouse in Nevada City.
  • North San Juan Community Hall on 10057 Reservoir St. in North San Juan.
  • Higgins Fire Department on 10106 Combie Rd. in Auburn.
  • Penn Valley Fire Protection District on 10513 Spenceville Rd. in Penn Valley.

If a station needs more sand or sandbags contact the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services at (530) 265-1515 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. 

Rocklin

Sand, sandbags and shovels are available for Rocklin residents at Johnson-Springview Park in the gravel parking lot near the community center on 5840 5th St.

Sacramento

Three Sacramento County self-serve sandbag locations are open out of the nine available locations. The three include:

  • County Branch Center on 3847 Branch Center Rd.
  • Orangevale Community Center on 6826 Hazel Ave. in Orangevale.
  • Westside Park on 6555 West 2nd St. in Rio Linda.

