Northern California cities are offering sandbags ahead of forecasted rainstorm

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Pacific storm cycle forecasted for Dec. 12 is expected to bring most of Northern California several inches of rain and even more snow — prompting many cities to offer sandbags in anticipation of the storm.
Local cities providing sandbags to residents and business owners include:
Citrus Heights
Proof of residency will be required to pick up sandbags Monday through Friday at City Hall on 6360 Fountain Square Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Self-serving of sand for the bags will also be at City Hall, along with C-Bar-C Park on 8275 Oak Ave.
Fairfield
City officials announced on Friday people can pick up sandbags from 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Fairfield's Public Works Corp. Yard on 420 Gregory St. There is a 10-bag limit, and the Corp. Yard is closed every other Friday and weekends.
People can bring their shovels and pack sand into the bags at two self-serve locations; Cordelia Road & Pittman Road and Allan Witt Park along Woolner Avenue.
Nevada County
Four locations within the county will be hosting free sand and sandbags self-serve pick ups. They include:
- California State Route 49 and East Broad St. near Nevada County Warehouse in Nevada City.
- North San Juan Community Hall on 10057 Reservoir St. in North San Juan.
- Higgins Fire Department on 10106 Combie Rd. in Auburn.
- Penn Valley Fire Protection District on 10513 Spenceville Rd. in Penn Valley.
If a station needs more sand or sandbags contact the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services at (530) 265-1515 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Rocklin
Sand, sandbags and shovels are available for Rocklin residents at Johnson-Springview Park in the gravel parking lot near the community center on 5840 5th St.
Sacramento
Three Sacramento County self-serve sandbag locations are open out of the nine available locations. The three include:
- County Branch Center on 3847 Branch Center Rd.
- Orangevale Community Center on 6826 Hazel Ave. in Orangevale.
- Westside Park on 6555 West 2nd St. in Rio Linda.
