Northern California cities are offering sandbags ahead of forecasted rainstorm

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Pacific storm cycle forecasted for Dec. 12 is expected to bring most of Northern California several inches of rain and even more snow — prompting many cities to offer sandbags in anticipation of the storm.

Local cities providing sandbags to residents and business owners include:

Citrus Heights

Proof of residency will be required to pick up sandbags Monday through Friday at City Hall on 6360 Fountain Square Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Self-serving of sand for the bags will also be at City Hall, along with C-Bar-C Park on 8275 Oak Ave.

Fairfield

City officials announced on Friday people can pick up sandbags from 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Fairfield's Public Works Corp. Yard on 420 Gregory St. There is a 10-bag limit, and the Corp. Yard is closed every other Friday and weekends.

People can bring their shovels and pack sand into the bags at two self-serve locations; Cordelia Road & Pittman Road and Allan Witt Park along Woolner Avenue.

Nevada County

Four locations within the county will be hosting free sand and sandbags self-serve pick ups. They include:

California State Route 49 and East Broad St. near Nevada County Warehouse in Nevada City .

. North San Juan Community Hall on 10057 Reservoir St. in North San Juan .

. Higgins Fire Department on 10106 Combie Rd. in Auburn .

. Penn Valley Fire Protection District on 10513 Spenceville Rd. in Penn Valley.

If a station needs more sand or sandbags contact the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services at (530) 265-1515 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Rocklin

Sand, sandbags and shovels are available for Rocklin residents at Johnson-Springview Park in the gravel parking lot near the community center on 5840 5th St.

Sacramento

Three Sacramento County self-serve sandbag locations are open out of the nine available locations. The three include:

County Branch Center on 3847 Branch Center Rd.

Orangevale Community Center on 6826 Hazel Ave. in Orangevale .

. Westside Park on 6555 West 2nd St. in Rio Linda.

