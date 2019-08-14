SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A heatwave is set to take hold of Northern California for the rest of the week.

Highs in Valley locations are expected be in the 100 -110 degree range for several hours in the afternoon and 100 degree heat could be found in the Delta and lower Foothills, as well.

This level of heat can put those at risk in danger. Seniors, kids, pets, and those with chronic illness should not spend long periods of time outdoors and should seek shade and air conditioning, if possible. Anyone left in a hot car could hit dangerous temperatures within minutes without air conditioning running.

Part of the heating is related to lack of onshore wind from the Bay Area, so areas near the Delta will be hot as well, and the Bay Area will see close to 100 degree heat.

Overnight the temperatures will drop into the 70s by morning, but they will be slow to come down and that extends the range of time where people could get into trouble if they are not careful.

This heatwave will come to a quick end this weekend with highs dropping into the low 90s.

