Cities like Folsom, Modesto, Roseville, Sacramento and Stockton are hosting 2022 Thanksgiving Day fundraisers for the hungry as the holiday season comes around.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Thanksgiving Day is notable for kicking off many holiday fundraisers and volunteer opportunities for residents who want to help feed and clothe the needy as temperatures drop.

Annual 'fun runs' and 'Turkey Trots' are coming around Thursday morning in Northern California cities like Stockton, Sacramento, Roseville and Folsom. Here are the details.

Stockton

Stockton’s 18th annual Run & Walk Against Hunger starts at 8 a.m. just outside the Stockton Arena on Fremont Street.

Events include both a 10K and 5K run, along with a one-quarter mile walk for the kids. Entry fees include:

5K/10K -

$45.00 – through Wednesday. Race Day - $50.00

Kids .25 Mile Run/Walk -

$20.00 - through Wednesday. Race Day - $25.00

City officials say after you enter online, you will receive an automatic confirmation from 'It's Your Race.' Be sure to check your junk mail and spam folders, as confirmations are often directed to this file by your spam folder.

You can also pick up a race packet and t-shirt in advance at Fleet Feet Stockton in the Lincoln Center Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Click here to purchase your tickets or find more information. Click here for a detailed map of the run.

BONUS - Bring 3 non-perishable items to packet pickups at Fleet Feet and receive 15% off your total purchase for the day!

Sacramento

Sacramento's 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry kicks off at the Sacramento State University entrance on J Street. Times and races include:

10K Run - 8:15 a.m. (for timed runners), 8:20 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. (for untimed participants)

5K Run - 9:00 a.m. (for timed runners), 9:05 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. (for untimed participants)

Adults purchasing tickets Wednesday will pay $45, and Thursday tickets will be $48. Youth 17 and under can purchase tickets for $25 Wednesday. Prices rise to $28 Thursday.

Plenty of free parking is available in and around Sacramento State. Please be advised that the J Street entrance to Sacramento State will be closed to all vehicles until after the race concludes.

City officials say additional parking exists on the residential streets between 56th and 58th Streets between M and H Streets.

Click here to register for the Run to Feed the Hungry. Click here for the list of road closures in the area.

A list of top donors and fundraising progress updates is also available on the Run to Feed the Hungry website.

Roseville

Roseville's Turkey Trot is back for the 10th year on Thursday morning, The race is sold out now, but for people who signed up, here's when the runs start:

10K Run - 9 a.m.

5K Run - 9:05 a.m.

The cutoff time is 11 a.m. for both events, and the race starts and ends at Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville.

Non-perishable food donations will be accepted on race day.

Modesto

Modesto Junior College is hosting a Turkey Trot Thursday morning in Tuolumne River Regional Park, with the first run starting at 8:45 a.m.

Times and races include:

5K Run - 9:30 a.m. ($20)

Kid's 13 and Under Half-Mile Run & Walk - 8:45 a.m. ($15)

Kid's 13 and Under Half-Mile Run & Walk + 5K Run - 8:45 a.m. ($25)

Online registration for the event ends after 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Walk-in registration, as well as race packets, can be picked up at Fleet Feet Modesto Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on 1427 Standiford Avenue.

Junior college officials say the fundraiser will benefit its student Track and Field and Cross Country programs.

"The 3.1 mile course is on a paved path with some grass and dirt. Please no strollers, headphones, or dogs in the 5K run. The 1/2 mile kids run will be on grass, 1/4 of a mile out and 1/4 of a mile back," junior college officials advised.

Folsom

The Folsom Turkey Trot is a city tradition that happens every year on Thanksgiving morning. Times and races include:

10K Run - 8:50 a.m. (On the Johnny Cash rail system)

5K Run - 9:10 a.m. (Down Natoma Street toward Folsom Boulevard)

Both races will begin and end at Lion’s City Park at 403 Stafford Street.

All donations and a portion of proceeds from this event will benefit the local community including Twin Lakes Food Bank and the Never in Our Town Youth Scholarship.