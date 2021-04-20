Northern Californians react to 'guilty' verdict in Derek Chauvin trial | Live Blog

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts for the murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
Bystander video viewed around the world, and multiple police body cameras, captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds in the street outside Cup Foods that night. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and Judge Peter Cahill later reinstated a third-degree murder charge against him.
The case reached every corner of the United States -- sparking protests over in cities large and small. In Northern California, activists have already started gathering in Cesar Chavez Plaza and Oak Park in response to the jurors' decision.
Here is how they are reacting. ABC10 will update this throughout the day:
2:35 p.m.
California Sen. Alex Padilla issued the following statement on Twitter after the guilty verdict:
State assemblymember Kevin McCarty wrote, "Yes, justice was served and we have accountability for the murder of George Floyd. But our police reform work continues in CA, we’re pushing forward."
2:30 p.m.
ABC10 reporter Brea Love asked Stevante how his mother and grandmother would feel if they were here with him right now. Here’s what he had to say:
Gov. Gavin Newsom weighed in on the decision on Twitter, saying "George Floyd would still be alive if he looked like me. That must change.
No conviction can repair the harm done to the Floyd family, but today’s verdict provides accountability.
Now, we must continue our work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society."
2:25 p.m.
Sacramento City Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby wrote, “Thinking about the family of Mr. Floyd and all the overwhelming emotions they must be feeling right now.
There is so much more work to be done. No doubt about that. But for this moment, these 3 verdicts are an important step towards accountability and justice.”
The Minnesota Timberwolves, who are in Sacramento to face the Kings tonight at the Golden 1 Center, also released a statement following the verdict:
2:20 p.m.
The California Democratic Party released the following statement on the verdict reached in the Derek Chauvin trial:
"It is incumbent upon all of us to fight against the deep-seated prejudice, discrimination, and structural racism that has long plagued our country.
Today’s ruling was a step towards a more just future. Yet, CADEM recognizes that there is still much more work to be done.
We have to do better. We must do better.
Now is the time to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. In memory of George Floyd: stand up, speak out, and take action.
For as long as Black people cannot breathe, we cannot and will not stop fighting to lift up Black voices."
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, (D - Lakewood), today issued the following statement on the verdict reached in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with the death of George Floyd:
“I believe the jury here has done its duty. Legal justice, however, does not bring back George Floyd and justice in one case does not erase thousands of other wrongs. We must work to make sure that this step toward justice is followed by thousands, or millions, of steps in that direction.”
2:15 p.m.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement after the verdict was announced:
California assemblyman Jim Cooper, (D - District 9), also issued a statement on his verified Twitter page:
2:05 p.m.
ABC10 reporter Brea Love is in Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento where demonstrators have started to gather, including Stevante Clark, whose, Stephon, was shot and killed by Sacramento police in his grandmother's backyard three years ago this month.
