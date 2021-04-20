Northern Californians react to 'guilty' verdict in Derek Chauvin trial | Live Blog

Northern Californians are reacting online and in public demonstrations following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts for the murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The case reached every corner of the United States -- sparking protests over in cities large and small. In Northern California, activists have already started gathering in Cesar Chavez Plaza and Oak Park in response to the jurors' decision.

Here is how they are reacting. ABC10 will update this throughout the day:

2:35 p.m.

California Sen. Alex Padilla issued the following statement on Twitter after the guilty verdict:

We know that true justice will require work far beyond this verdict. Accountability for police officers should be an expectation, not an aberration. It is past time to reform our justice system to recognize at every level that Black lives matter. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) April 20, 2021

State assemblymember Kevin McCarty wrote, "Yes, justice was served and we have accountability for the murder of George Floyd. But our police reform work continues in CA, we’re pushing forward."

2:30 p.m.

ABC10 reporter Brea Love asked Stevante how his mother and grandmother would feel if they were here with him right now. Here’s what he had to say:

@ABC10 I asked Stevante how his mother and grandmother would feel if they were here with him right now. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/IHF47bo4Ru — Brea Love (@brealovetv) April 20, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom weighed in on the decision on Twitter, saying "George Floyd would still be alive if he looked like me. That must change.

No conviction can repair the harm done to the Floyd family, but today’s verdict provides accountability.

Now, we must continue our work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society."

George Floyd would still be alive if he looked like me. That must change.



No conviction can repair the harm done to the Floyd family, but today’s verdict provides accountability.



Now, we must continue our work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 20, 2021

2:25 p.m.

Sacramento City Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby wrote, “Thinking about the family of Mr. Floyd and all the overwhelming emotions they must be feeling right now.

There is so much more work to be done. No doubt about that. But for this moment, these 3 verdicts are an important step towards accountability and justice.”

Thinking about the family of Mr. Floyd and all the overwhelming emotions they must be feeling right now.



There is so much more work to be done. No doubt about that. But for this moment, these 3 verdicts are an important step towards accountability and justice. https://t.co/ArXB4oL4fr — Angelique Ashby (@AngeliqueAshby) April 20, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who are in Sacramento to face the Kings tonight at the Golden 1 Center, also released a statement following the verdict:

2:20 p.m.

Today is a solemn day in America. Join me and my colleagues at the United States Capitol as we stand in solidarity after the Derek Chauvin murder trial verdict is announced. https://t.co/cDqszBZCle — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 20, 2021

The California Democratic Party released the following statement on the verdict reached in the Derek Chauvin trial:

"It is incumbent upon all of us to fight against the deep-seated prejudice, discrimination, and structural racism that has long plagued our country.

Today’s ruling was a step towards a more just future. Yet, CADEM recognizes that there is still much more work to be done.

We have to do better. We must do better.

Now is the time to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. In memory of George Floyd: stand up, speak out, and take action.

For as long as Black people cannot breathe, we cannot and will not stop fighting to lift up Black voices."

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, (D - Lakewood), today issued the following statement on the verdict reached in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with the death of George Floyd:

“I believe the jury here has done its duty. Legal justice, however, does not bring back George Floyd and justice in one case does not erase thousands of other wrongs. We must work to make sure that this step toward justice is followed by thousands, or millions, of steps in that direction.”

2:15 p.m.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement after the verdict was announced:

California assemblyman Jim Cooper, (D - District 9), also issued a statement on his verified Twitter page:

We all know the death of George Floyd should have never happened. Today justice was served. — Jim Cooper (@AsmJimCooper) April 20, 2021

Stevante Clark fell to his knees the moment he heard the word “Guilty” @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/vVJ8fzdMoW — Brea Love (@brealovetv) April 20, 2021

2:05 p.m.

ABC10 reporter Brea Love is in Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento where demonstrators have started to gather, including Stevante Clark, whose, Stephon, was shot and killed by Sacramento police in his grandmother's backyard three years ago this month.

We are with Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark awaiting the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/ePfEPy000T — Brea Love (@brealovetv) April 20, 2021

