1 person shot near Oak Park, Sacramento police say

The executive pastor for the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church told ABC10 the shooting happened during a funeral.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department say one person was shot near the 3900 Block of 14th Avenue in Oak Park.

Police say just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday that they responded to a call of a shooting in the area near the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. The executive pastor told ABC10 it happened during a funeral.

When police arrived on scene they found a man who was shot at least once. They said his injury was non-life-threatening.

"The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation, but based on preliminary information it appears to be an isolated incident," police said in a statement to ABC10.

Police say officers are on the scene gathering evidence. At this time, there is no suspect information or any clue to why the shooting happened.