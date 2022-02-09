Oak Park's new grocery store set to debut in March

Rancho San Miguel Market announced that it will make its long awaited arrival to the Oak Park area in March.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The newest grocery store for the Oak Park neighborhood debuts on March 2, according to Rancho San Miguel Market.

The market has seen a series of delays that temporarily hindered its plans to open in the area. It was originally scheduled for October of 2021 but was pushed back to late January and recently to March due to supply chain issues.

“We are excited to provide affordable food to this community,” said Bill Cote, CEO of PAQ, INC. “This site is commonly referred to as a food desert. There are no low-cost grocery store options in the Oak Park, Tahoe Park and Elmhurst neighborhoods. Our stores are designed to appeal to price conscious consumers with quality products. Our primary function is to operate our stores as efficiently and without added costs or frills in order to pass those savings to our customers. We want them to feel good about feeding their family with the affordable food that we provide”.

Rancho San Miguel Market will be located at what used to be a Food Source at 4401 Broadway-Sacramento. It's an area that community leaders say desperately needs a grocery store.

Michael Benjamin II, a board member of Oak Park Neighborhood Association, told ABC10 after the second grocery store's delay that Oak Park had been a food desert for some time.

"People are looking to be able to go somewhere locally and get food that they can afford," Benjamin told ABC10 last year. "It's a problem, especially for Black and Brown people."

The grand opening for the new 51,000 square foot Rancho San Miguel Market is March 2 at 9 a.m. It'll offer a full-service bakery, meat and seafood departments and more.

