Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe & Bar shutting doors after struggle with pandemic, homeless challenges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After experiencing challenge after challenge, another downtown Sacramento business decided to close their doors.

The Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe and Bar owner said she's actually losing money every day she stays open. Residents who live and visit the area said it's devastating to see it close down.

"I dreamed of having a bakery as long as I can remember," said Anna Rodriguez who owns the Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe and Bar in Downtown Sacramento.

As a female and minority business owner, opening the doors to her business was a dream come true for Rodriguez, but she never expected that a pandemic would hit just a few weeks after opening.

She said COVID took over and there were issues with protests and shootings. It's made the last couple of years tough.

"I think the homeless situation is definitely an issue, but that stems from the more businesses that close, the more homeless people move into downtown. Us not being able to have any live music or entertainment (was) definitely probably our biggest issue," said Rodriguez.

It's forcing her to completely shut down her shop by the end of the month.

Gabriel Gomez, who lives across the street, said it's a huge loss for residents and visitors.

"I was actually pretty surprised, honestly, because you know, I've worked in nightlife - the whole industry - and I was hoping and I was expecting it to be a pretty successful business being that you know it has so many different options," Gomez said.

He also feels the downtown issues are a big deterrent for new businesses - business that he said could enhance downtown living.

"Sacramento just needs to do a better job in trying to clean up the streets (and) making sure the homeless is taking care of. Just from my observations with Odd Cookie, she's been going through a lot, you know - windows breaking, harassment, (and) people setting up camp," Gomez said.

The Odd Cookie's last day will be June 27. It'll be one last cookie party for the customers who supported Rodriguez all throughout the journey.

"I definitely have advice for the people of Sacramento: support your small businesses, especially downtown. If you like a business, they're struggling. I promise you, they need your help," Rodriguez said.

ABC10 reached out to the city of Sacramento in response to Rodriguez not being issued an entertainment license. They're statement is available below.

"The city of Sacramento's goal is to help businesses thrive and have tried working with the business to comply to city code to ensure the safety of their visitors, just as any other business would adhere to in the city."

