Electronic music duo ODESZA coming to Sacramento

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills of Odesza perform at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — American electronic music duo ODESZA will be on a new summer tour to support their upcoming album, "The Last Goodbye."  

The tour is said to be partnered with an environmental nonprofit called REVERB, to make the tour more environmentally sustainable, engaging fans to advocate for people and for the planet.

The tour will kick off in Seattle, Wash. on July 29 at the Climate Pledge Arena and make a stop at Sacramento's Heart Health Park at Cal Expo on Sept. 29 before ending on Sept. 30 in San Francisco, Calif. at the Shoreline Amphitheatre.

There will be special guests such as  American electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso, Dutch DJ and musician San Holo, British EDM musician Elderbrook, and more.

A full list of the tour dates and locations is available on ODESZA's website

Pre-sale tickets begin Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m. and general admission ticket sales begin Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

It’s been a long time coming. Presenting: The Last Goodbye, The Tour. Pre-Sale this Thursday at 10AM local time. Sign up for first access. https://odesza.co/tlg-tour

Posted by ODESZA on Monday, March 28, 2022

