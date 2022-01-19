x
Sacramento

Off-duty Oakdale officer accidently shoots, injures himself while handling gun

Police said the incident happened while the officer was in a Sacramento hospital visiting family.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Oakdale officer is expected to make a fully recovery after accidentally shooting himself at a Sacramento hospital, police said.

In a news release, the Oakdale Police Department said the officer was off-duty and visiting family at the time. According to police, the officer was handling his gun when it accidentally went off and hit him Wednesday around 7 p.m.

The officer went through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident was investigated by the Sacramento Police Department, who deemed it to be an accident. No one else was injured. 

Oakdale PD is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.   

