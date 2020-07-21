Man shot by police near Sac state housing dies | Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update
The suspect involved in Tuesday's officer involved shooting has died, police said in a press release.
According to the release, officers originally identified the suspect because of a "distinctive visible tattoo." After identifying themselves as police, the suspect allegedly grab a gun from his bag and pointed it at the officers. When the suspect did not comply, one of the officers shot him, hitting the suspect at least once.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, later died at a hospital.
Because this was an officer involved shooting, police have 30 days to release video associated with the shooting.
Original story
One person is in critical condition after being shot by an officer on Ramona Avenue, Sacramento police said.
Sgt. Sabrina Briggs, spokesperson for Sacramento Police Department, said the person was a suspect in an investigation and pointed a gun at officers when they tried to contact him.
Police originally went to The Crossings apartments on the 2400 block of Ramona Avenue for a followup on shooting that happened there last week. Sgt. Briggs said there were no victims in that shooting. Briggs said officers learned about a potential suspect involved in that shooting and saw a person that matched the suspect description walking with a female.
Briggs said the suspect pointed a gun at officers after they tried to contact him. One officer fired his weapon at the suspect, who was hit at least once.
The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
At this time, it's not know whether the suspect lives at the complex, but officials said they found a gun at the scene.
Briggs said the department is following protocols for an officer-involved shooting, and that the Internal Affairs, District Attorney's Office, and Office of Public Safety and Accountability are monitoring the investigation.
RELATED:
WATCH ALSO: