SACRAMENTO, California — The Sacramento Police Department wants to make sure every recruit knows the sacrifice of fallen officer Tara O’Sullivan.

On Friday, the department dedicated its academy gym to Officer O’Sullivan.

Officer O’Sullivan graduated from the Sacramento Police Academy in December 2018. During her time at the academy, she made quite the impression with her dedication to physical fitness, even setting a new plank record at 26 minutes and 7 seconds. Later, as an officer, she set a new mile-and-a-half record of 10:57.

O’Sullivan was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on June 19, 2019. The dedication of the academy gym guarantees future generations of Sacramento Police officers will know Tara O'Sullivan.

“We’ve often talked about Tara’s dedication and her courage and how hard she worked, this is one of the sacred places she did that,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn at the dedication ceremony. “Every recruit that comes through here is going to feel her presence and know all about what she did here.”

Tara O’Sullivan’s parents unveiled a special sign with the gym’s new name: ‘Officer Tara O’Sullivan Memorial Gym.’ The sign included the motto for O’Sullivan academy class 18 BR-2, “Live with honor, serve with pride.”

“Knowing that this gym will bear Tara’s name feels utterly right.” Tara’s mom, Kelley O’Sullivan, said. “She left her blood, sweat, and tears on these mats; as so many have done before her, and so many will do now and in the future, with her steady gaze upon them.”

