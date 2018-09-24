A fire at a metal scrapyard in downtown Sacramento may have been caused by homeless camping nearby, fire officials said.

Witnesses told fire officials a person in a homeless camp behind the business threw lit flares into trees, which later spread to the Sims Metal Management scrapyard, firefighters said.

Employees were brought in Sunday afternoon to help fire crews by operating cranes to move debris so firefighters could douse the flames with water.

"The initial units made a good fire attack,” said Battalion 3 Fire Chief Rusty Van Vuren.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within two hours. Firefighters are investigating to find out whether a homeless person or someone else started the fire.

The area near the business is home to hundreds of homeless people who have well-established encampments that span entire city blocks.

Other camps like the one near the business on abandoned property are hidden by thick brush. Many homeless live in the area because it’s close to organizations that provide meals and other resources.

However, fire officials say these camps are becoming a growing public health and safety risk.

Fire crews say they respond to several fire, health or other issues at homeless camps in the area every day.

