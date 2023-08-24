Officials investigate unmarked fire engine in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is asking folks to report sightings of an unmarked fire engine driving around Sacramento.
The fire engine was spotted on Alhambra Boulevard and W Street. Officials say it is "flowing water" at various places throughout the city. Sac Fire says the engine is not theirs.
Officials are asking anyone with information or spotting's to report it to the Sacramento Police Department for further investigation.
It is unclear who the men on top of the truck are. No further information is available at this time.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8