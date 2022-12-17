Ohio man killed after being hit while riding on bike in Sacramento

The driver of the car that allegedly hit the bicyclist stayed on scene and was cooperating with the investigation, according to the CHP.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Ohio man was killed after being hit by a car while riding his bike on Highway 99 in south Sacramento, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

The deadly crash happened at around 5:05 a.m. Saturday on southbound State Route 99 just north of Mack Road. Officers say a Mazda was travelling south at around 65 miles per hour when it hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, only identified as a 64-year-old man from Zanesville, Ohio, died from his injuries at the scene and was found resting in the center median of southbound 99.

The car's front end and driver side sustained damage in the crash. Investigators believe that the driver of the car was not aware that he had hit a bicyclist.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigors, officials said. Drugs and alcohol were ruled out as factors in the crash.

The crash forced the closure of Highway 99, but the freeway reopened at 6:34 a.m. Saturday.

