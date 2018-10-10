Viewing on the ABC10 mobile app? Click here for the multimedia.

It's time for Oktoberfest!

Sacramento’s biggest and best annual Oktoberfest celebrates 51 years this weekend. Every year in October, California beer-lovers gather at Turn Verein to eat, drink and revel in the festivities. This year, the festival will include:

An authentic German beer on tap

An outdoor Biergarten

Live Polka/Rocktoberfest bands

Kid-friendly activities

A variety of local wines

Traditional German music and dancers

A Kaffeehaus

Delicious German food

When:

Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. – Oct. 13 at 12 a.m.

Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. – Oct. 14 at 12 a.m.

Where:

Sacramento Turn Verein

3349 J Street

Sacramento, CA 95816

Cost:

Adults: $20.00

Children 6-12: $5.00

Children under 6: FREE

Music Listing:

Sacramento Turn Verein’s Oktoberfest is packed with events and activities.

The Gruber Family Band

Oct. 12 at 7, 8:20 and 9:50 p.m.

Oct. 13 at 4, 5:20, 7, 8:20 and 9:50 p.m.

Alpentänzer Schuhplattler

Oct. 12 at 8 and 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at 5, 8 and 9:30 p.m.

Turner Harmonie

Oct. 12 at 6:20 p.m.

Oct. 13 at 6:20 p.m.

AKAlive

Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

The Alpenmeisters Band

Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 at 3 p.m.

Parking:

Parking is available at Sutter Middle School off J Street. There is a $5 parking fee, which directly supports Sutter Middle School students.

For more information on this event, contact the organizer by phone at (916) 442-7360 or via email at trustee@sacramentoturnverein.com.

One more thing... Haven't been and wonder what happens at Turn Verein’s Oktoberfest? Check out this video from 2015 that captured 7 hours of fun:

