Old Sacramento heart installation is perfect for Valentine's Day selfies

The installation was created by a local artist and features the Old Sacramento Waterfront as a romantic background.

SACRAMENTO, California — The Old Sacramento Waterfront is looking more and more different this year with new additions like a Ferris wheel, carousel, and now a gigantic rose-covered heart.

With Valentine's Day coming up this Sunday, the new heart installation is the perfect way to grab a photo with your sweetheart or household family and friends. Created by Steadfast Craft's Alyse Prozio, the "Heart Arch" will run until Feb. 28, giving you plenty of time to grab a quick pic on the Sacramento Embarcadero.

Located at 1000 Front St., the arch is covered in roses and overlooks the Sacramento River, the Riverboat Delta King, and features the Tower Bridge glimmering in gold in the background. It is the perfect romantic spot for Valentine's Day.

According to a press release, "Joining the likes of San Francisco, Toronto, Loveland, and New York City, Sacramento will become the next major city to inspire its residents to venture out and show their Sac pride with a photo in front of these iconic arches."

There are also several businesses open at the Old Sacramento Waterfront this weekend. You can snap an Instagram worthy pic, then head to any number of local restaurants for a quick bite, or buy your Valentine something special at one of the local retail stores nearby.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10