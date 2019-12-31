SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The skies over Old Sacramento will be ablaze with glorious fireworks Tuesday night as the city gets set to ring in 2020.

Old Sac’s “New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular” is Sacramento’s premier New Year celebration and it is 100% free to attend. The event, however, will cause some changes for travelers in vehicles and on foot, especially for those who regularly use the Tower Bridge.

Sacramento Police have some tips for those who plan to attend the event, or for those who will be looking for a way to avoid the congestion. Here’s what you need to know:

Old Sacramento's s New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular event is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to the fireworks show, which starts at 9 p.m., other activities include live music, dinner specials at participating Old Sac restaurants, street entertainers, outside food and drink vendors, and various children’s activities.

Beginning at 2 p.m., there will be no parking allowed in Old Sacramento. All vehicle traffic to Old Sac will be cut off at 5:30 p.m., according to police.

The Tower Bridge will be completely shut down to vehicles *and* pedestrians from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Officials anticipate HEAVY traffic congestion on 3rd Street, 8th Street, I Street, J Street, and Capitol Mall. Drivers are asked to avoid these streets, if possible.

If you plan to attend the event, but don’t live close enough in the urban core to walk, additional parking will be available along 10th Street, between I Street and J Street, police said. There will also be a designated rideshare drop-off/pick-up location along 4th Street, between L Street and Capitol Mall.

If you’re more of the indoor type, ABC10 will be streaming the fireworks show live beginning at 8:45 p.m.

Tap here to learn more about the Old Sacramento’s New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular.

