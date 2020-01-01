SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New Year’s Eve is a night of fun and celebration, and local businesses in Old Sacramento are staying open late, hoping to join in on the good fortune.

“Later on, there will be a lot of people looking for treats. We will hopefully get them in here before the fireworks go off,” said Jason Minow Sacramento Sweets owner.

The sheer amount of foot traffic can translate to a big day for the shops.

“Till basically everybody is gone we are going to be trying to sell,” said Laura Boek, Latino Import owner.

With newer developments like DOCO and midtown coming to life in the area, keeping the New Year’s Eve celebration at Old Sacramento is key to sales and tourism at the Waterfront.

READ ALSO:

“We are all here just like you trying to get by and make a living, and it's lot of fun to see people that come in and appreciate what we do,” Minow said.

As the countdown to midnight begins, business owners are already feeling lucky as visitors reign in the new year by shopping local.

“I want them to have fun and see the fireworks and enjoy the new year... that's more important than anything,” Boek said.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

Shoppers fill Arden Fair Mall hoping to beat after-Christmas rush