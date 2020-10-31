Old Sacramento opens new attractions. Here is how to enjoy them safely.

The Waterfront Ferris Wheel and the Dias de los Muertos Festival are the new attractions in Old Sacramento, but public health officers say you should be careful.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple attractions are opening in Old Sacramento, but public health officers are concerned that large crowds may cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.

There’s always a fine balance between being able to open up some of these businesses and being able to manage the risk of possible exposure to coronavirus. That is why new attractions like the 65-foot Ferris wheel in Old Sacramento can open, but public health officers say it’s important to remember the things that we need to do to keep ourselves safe.

Once a ghost town due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Old Sacramento looks normal nowadays, but there have been some safety measures implemented.

To keep everyone safe and healthy from COVID 19 this year, Delta Mello with the Sacramento History Museum said the Dia de Los Muertos Festival will now be a touchless event with altar installations displayed inside multiple buildings.

“Because of the way it’s spread out, you can go at your own pace, you can move from place to place, and there’s a lot of room, a lot of space, around here,” Mello said.

If you want to ride the Ferris wheel you'll have to wear a mask. And operators will disinfect each carousel after riders disembark.

“They have an approved sanitizer spray that they use between each use. They spray the entire carousel, also all of the surfaces that may have high touch areas,” Old Sacramento Spokesperson Scott Ford said.

But Public Health Officer Oliva Kasirye says people need to stay safe while out enjoying themselves by:

Wear a mask Keep 6 feet away from people not in your household Avoid large gatherings.

“Since it’s an open place, it’s kind of impossible to limit the number of people But definitely I think people need to look out for each other and if they get to a place and there are too many people they should just leave or come back later,” Kasirye said.

