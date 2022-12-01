$5 million in security improvements heading to Old Sacramento

The City is also investing more than a million dollars to help clean up the main downtown area and for other similar safety measures.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Millions of dollars are headed to the Old Sacramento Waterfront District to help with safety there following an abnormally violent year in the popular entertainment district.

Sacramento’s City Council approved $5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help. $4.2 million will be used by the city to improve lighting in the area and to install security cameras.

$800,000 is being granted to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, to use toward lighting, purchase of bollards to improve pedestrian access and more.

Scott Ford represents the Old Sacramento Waterfront District.

“These investments are going to really help just the overall sense of security and the guest experience when we’re down here,” Ford said.

The City is also investing more than a million dollars to help clean up the main downtown area and for other similar safety measures.

Long-time Old Sacramento business owner Anwar Khan says things have calmed in recent months, and hopes these added improvements will help it stay that way.

"I'm looking forward and I'm very excited about that," said Kahn, owner of Old City Kites.

WATCH ALSO: