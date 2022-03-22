Country Music Festival coming to Old Sacramento's Waterfront

Country singer Jimmie Allen will headline the 2022 SAC Waterfront Festival.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grab your cowboy boots and giddy-up!

Old Sacramento Waterfront has announced it'll host the SAC Waterfront Festival, and it's for all of you country music lovers.

Although they haven't announced the full line-up, American Country Music Award-winning artist and Dancing With the Stars contestant Jimmie Allen is headlining the festival. Allen won the American Country Music Award for 'New Male Artist of the Year' in 2021 and was recognized as the first black artist to win that category.

"I'm working on that with Jimmie's manager, so I'll probably know the rest of the line-up in the next couple of weeks," Todd Speelman, President and Lead Producer for ST Productions, said.

Speelman also plans on bringing in artists from Nashville, as well as utilizing local talent.

"This will be a one day, for now, and we'll see how it goes. We'll have a good four bands for a line-up," Speelman said.

In terms of the layout, there will be a VIP area for about 400 people along with a pit right in front of the stage that would hold an additional 100 people. Everything else will be General Admission and includes various food and drink vendors. Also, this event is family-friendly, so all ages are welcome.

"Jimmie is really a good crossover artist," Speelman said. "Even if you're not a huge country fan, he has kind of that country-pop vibe, so we hope to get a wide range of people that come to the show."

All tickets are available via Eventbrite.