Old Sacramento New Year's Eve show canceled over emergence of omicron

The decision to pull the plug on the 'New Year's Eve Sky Spectacular' came out of concern from public health officials.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The annual New Year's Eve Sky Spectacular show along the Old Sacramento Waterfront scheduled for Friday night has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Sacramento city officials said the last-minute decision to shelve the celebration came out of public health officials advising against the gathering.

"On the advice of public health officials, the City of Sacramento has made the difficult decision to cancel the New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular on the Old Sacramento Waterfront due to the recent spread of the Omicron variant," city officials said in a press release.

The omicron variant was identified in two Sacramento residents on Dec. 21, which followed stricter COVID-19 restrictions making a comeback statewide.

This is the second year in a row the event has been canceled because of COVID-19.

"We are hopeful for safer opportunities to gather in large groups in 2022," city officials said.