Old Sacramento Waterfront sign to debut above California State Railroad Museum on Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A custom-designed Old Sacramento Waterfront sign will soon light up the sky, welcoming visitors as they approach Downtown Sacramento.

According to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, the sign will rise more than 20 feet above the California State Railroad Museum rooftop, making it visible from I-5.

Sacramento residents are invited to see the sign light up for the first time at a "flipping the switch" ceremony on Wednesday evening just after sunset.

For more information about the new Old Sacramento Waterfront sign, click HERE.

