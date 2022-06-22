Old Sacramento Waterfront sign lights up skyline for 1st time

The sign adorns the city's first commercial corridor with a neon-like LED light that uses less power than a blow dryer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The newest addition to Sacramento’s skyline is bringing some renewed attention toward Old Sacramento.

Every night after sunset, drivers heading south on Interstate 5 will see the new neon-like LED sign guiding them to the historic waterfront district. The ceremonial switching Wednesday celebrated the district’s past, present and future.

“Really, the sign is a great proclamation of place," said Scott Ford, Downtown Sacramento Partnership director. "It celebrates one of the regions most unique neighborhoods....”

The sign is perched 20 feet above the California State Railroad museum, and adorns the city's first commercial corridor with a neon-like LED light that uses less power than a blow dryer. It is custom-designed by local business Neon Company. The design includes railroad tracks and waves of water.



"It really just speaks to how many exciting things there are here in the Old Sacramento Waterfront for visitors and residents alike to discover,” Ford said.

The iconic sign project was two years in the making and funded by donations to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. The organization supported several dozen merchants through two years of pandemic challenges, and for Old Sacramento, helped them through a violent summer in 2021. The downtown district is now within 15% of pre-pandemic visitation levels.

“It symbolizes the resiliency and the never say die attitude Old Sacramento merchants are known for today and always have been," Ford said.

While this sign was funded through donations, a separate $5 million dollars of investment by the city is being used to improve lighting and security in Old Sacramento.

