Keeping the older community connected after the pandemic

Agency on Aging provided meals and devices to the older population to keep them connected during what was a very isolating time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wifi, a usable device, and knowing how to use the device were the top three priorities for the organization Agency on Aging.

In an effort to keep the older community connected after the pandemic, they are rolling out a new program partnering with Placer and Sacramento counties.

The difference between this new program with the counties is the ability to not just provide an iPad, but provide different devices matching the individuals' needs like a Chromebook.

The Agency on Aging is also working with Best Buy and multiple providers to give not just access to the internet but digital literacy, too.

“I’m hoping for after this year -- because the grant is only for a year -- is that the state and the federal government will continue to recognize the importance of continuing to move forward because peoples' problems don’t get solved in a year,” said Nancy Vasquez with Agency on Aging.

There is not a set date yet for the launch of the new program, but a spokesperson with the Agency on Aging says they are hopeful to roll out devices by late January or early February 2023.

If you or a loved one would like to be a part of the program, they are taking a list of applicants. You just have to call (916) 710-8381.

