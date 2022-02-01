Driver arrested for DUI after fatal hit-and-run in stolen car in Sacramento

Once officers arrived on the scene they found a man with critical injuries who was later pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a hit-and-run around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

Another agency located the suspected driver a short distance from the scene, according to the Sacramento Police Department. An investigation found the driver, 33-year-old Oletha Durham, had stolen the vehicle and was driving under the influence.

Durham was arrested for multiple charges including vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a collision and vehicle theft.

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigations Unit have taken over the investigation.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the person once their family has been notified.

Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with more information to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous.

