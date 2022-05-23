18-year old who died after being rescued from the American River identified

On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner's office identified the drowning victim as 18-year-old Omar Sofizada who is a student at River City High School.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified the 18-year-old who died after being rescued from the American River near Ancil Hoffman Park on Saturday.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, Sofizada was removed by rescue boats with the help of law enforcement just after 6:30 p.m on Saturday.

Sofizada was taken to the hospital and was said to be in critical condition. On Sunday, Sofizada 's family members told ABC10 that he had died.

"We cannot begin to express the sadness our community is experiencing as we learned of the tragic drowning death of Omar Sofizada over the weekend," the Washington Unified School District wrote in a statement. "Our sincerest thoughts and condolences are with the Sofizada family and the classmates, friends, and families connected to Omar Sofizada."

The district says Sofizada had recently immigrated with his family from Afghanistan and was preparing to graduate from River City High School in a few weeks.

"He was a very kind and hardworking student, dedicated to his studies and always making sure to be mindful of his classmates," the district wrote. "His presence is undoubtedly going to be missed throughout our entire school community."

The district says RCHS will have grief counselors available for the remainder of the week.

