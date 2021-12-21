2 cases of omicron variant confirmed in Sacramento County

One patient experienced mild symptoms while another is asymptomatic, according to the Sacramento County Department of Public Health.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Department of Public Health said Tuesday that two cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Sacramento County.

One patient is experiencing mild symptoms while the other is asymptomatic, according to the department of public health. The cases do not appear to be linked and no history of travel has been identified.

One of the patients was unvaccinated while another was vaccinated, the department of public health reports.

Health experts urge Sacramento County residents to get vaccinated, receive booster shots, get tested and wear masks while indoors to combat the spread of the virus.

