1 dead after early morning shooting in Arden area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man that happened early Sunday morning.

Sacramento Sheriff said deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of Fulton Avenue in the Arden area at about 4 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Deputies began "life-saving measures as fire personnel responded."

Fire crews brought the shooting victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has not released the identity of the victim.

Homicide detectives have been interviewing witnesses and looking for evidence since this morning. There is no information on a suspect yet, according to Sacramento Sheriff.

If anyone has information on the shooting, call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

