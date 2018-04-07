One person is dead after a pre-Fourth of July shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers were called to the area of Fell Street and Harris Avenue just before midnight after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Investigation – Fell Street / Harris Avenue.

On Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at approximately 11:26 p.m., officers from the Sacramento Police Department were called to the area of Fell Street / Harris Avenue, regarding a shooting. #sacpd https://t.co/Py6yehlhdz pic.twitter.com/fbq6oifIxN — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 4, 2018

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim, or a description of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.

