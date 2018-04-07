One person is dead after a pre-Fourth of July shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.
According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers were called to the area of Fell Street and Harris Avenue just before midnight after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not yet released the identity of the victim, or a description of the suspect.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.
