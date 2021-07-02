One dead in North Sacramento apartment fire

Sacramento Fire Department said the fire started at around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after an apartment caught fire early Sunday morning. The Sacramento Fire Department said the incident happened around 4:45 a.m.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment in a single-story fourplex in the 3000 block of Altos Avenue in North Sacramento. The fire ended up spreading to the attic, according to a tweet from Sac Fire. When crews got there, firefighters found a person had died in the apartment.

The fire has been extinguished by fire crews. The Sacramento Fire Department is still investigating how the fire started in the apartment and officials have not yet identified the victim.

