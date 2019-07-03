SACRAMENTO, Calif — An early morning apartment fire in North Sacramento killed one person and injured at least four others as firefighters rushed to put out the flames, fire officials said.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning at an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Altos Avenue near Calvary Christian Center.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but not before one person in an upstairs unit was announced dead. Four other people were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and at least six other people were displaced.

Fire officials say four units were affected by the fire, water or smoke damage. An arson investigation is underway.