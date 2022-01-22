One person found dead after fire at a Sacramento County mobile home

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the mobile home fire Saturday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has died after a fire tore through a mobile home in Wilton Saturday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department says.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the mobile home of a property on Plum Lane, according to Sac Metro Fire Captain Parker Wilbourn.

Firefighters from both Sac Metro Fire and the Cosumnes Fire Department were called to the home to help crews with the Wilton Fire District tackle the blaze.

Crews were able to isolate the fire to the original structure where firefighters found one person dead. The fire was extinguished by 10 a.m.

Fire crews were able to save a barn which was right next to the mobile home, Captain Wilbourn says.

Plum Ln Incident pic.twitter.com/m5ILd0WBED — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 22, 2022

The victim, who was the only occupant of the mobile home, was described by officials as an adult male in his 50s.

Captain Wilbourn says it is too early to know the cause of the fire but that the Cosumnes Fire Department is now handling the investigation.

