One person dead in North Highlands shooting

The shooting happened near the intersection at Antelope Road and Watt Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting in the North Highlands area, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Rodney Grassmann, Public Information Officer for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said that the office received calls from bystanders saying that they heard shots outside of the Food Maxx. When deputies arrived, they found a man slumped over in his car. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Doug Barton, General Manager at Aaron's Furniture Store, says he saw paramedics try to perform CPR and other life-saving measures for the man who was shot.

Barton shut his store down in the strip mall in case the shooter tried to hide out in a store.

Deputies have not released any information on a suspect and no one has been arrested in relation to the shooting.

