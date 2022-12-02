A man is in stable condition after being shot in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are on the scene of a shooting near 3rd and W Streets.
The Sacramento Police Department said just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday officers responded to a shooting. Once on the scene, they found a man hurt with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and at last check, he was in stable condition.
Police believe the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.
Sacramento police say the shooting is under investigation.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9